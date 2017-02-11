8 People, Including 6 Children, Injured in Hwy 360 Crash

Six children, including some who weren't wearing seat belts, and two adults were injured in a rollover hit-and-run crash on State Highway 360 Saturday night.

All eight people injured were in a Honda Pilot that was rear-ended by another car, according to to Lyle Ginsler, a spokesperson with the Grand Prairie Police Department. The Pilot then struck another car and rolled over.

The car struck by the Pilot fled the crash, Ginsler said.

Two children were thrown from the minivan, according to Ginsler. One child was in critical condition but is now stable at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Four of the children injured are in serious condition, and the two adults injured are also in serious condition, Ginsler said. One child has minor injuries.

Those injured in the crash were taken to four nearby hospitals.

Ginsler also said most of the children weren't wearing seat belts.

The details surrounding the crash are still under investigation, Ginsler said. No one in the car that rear-ended the Pilot was injured.

A description of the fleeing car was not immediately available.

State Highway 360 is expected to be closed until 11 p.m.

Check back soon for updates and changes to this breaking news story.