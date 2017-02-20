Top Presidents Day Shopping Deals UP NEXT XTop Presidents Day Shopping DealsLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/6am-Presidents-Day-Sales_Dallas-Fort-Worth-414236083.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=414236083&videoID=PHLBzPC93CKj&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Whether you prefer shopping online or in-store, there are several sales worth mentioning on Presidents Day.Published 37 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters