Surveillance video shows an SUV, believed to be a 2009 Toyota 4Runner, strike 5-year-old Caroline Muckleroy.

A 5-year-old Fort Worth girl is recovering after she was injured in a hit-and-run while crossing the street in front of her house Friday.

The incident was recorded by a neighbor’s surveillance camera and shows Caroline Muckleroy riding her scooter into the street onto Riverfalls Driver near Perdido Trail.

Warning: Camera Shows Child, 5, Struck in Hit-and-Run

The driver of a SUV is recorded on home surveillance video hitting a 5-year-old girl as she crosses the street. The driver, police say, did not stop. (Published 42 minutes ago)

At the same time, what is believed to be a white or silver 2009 Toyota 4Runner, drove by and hit her.

Caroline’s father, who was in the front yard at the time, said he reacted like any parent.

"Sheer panic,” said Chris Muckleroy. “She was lying basically lifeless in the street. She did start moaning and screaming from pain pretty quickly."

Caroline was rushed to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. She had a broken leg, a ruptured spleen and a slight head injury.

She went home from the hospital on Easter Sunday.

"She's recovering,” her father said. “It's going to be a long road of recovery but she's at home and she's not feeling particularly well, but that's to be expected right now."

Video Dallas Police Shoot Man after Bait Car Chase in Fair Park

Caroline’s mother was inside cooking her favorite meal – gumbo – because her daughter hadn’t been feeling well.

The mother is grateful the injuries weren’t even more serious.

"God was there every step of the way," Emily Muckleroy said.

The parents said they don't fault the driver for hitting her. But they do blame the person for not stopping.

"I hate it happened,” Emily Muckleroy said. “I hate that their reaction was to panic and run. I hate that there wasn't a second thought to, 'Wait I need to stop.'"

No arrests have been made and police have not yet identified the driver.