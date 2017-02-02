5 Cowboys Appear on NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List

Five Dallas Cowboys players appeared on the NFL Players' Association's Top 50 Player Sales List released Thursday.

Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was the highest ranked Cowboy — No. 2 — on the list, based on sales of officially licensed NFL merchandise from March 1 through Nov. 30.

Tom Brady reclaimed the top spot from Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who held the No. 1 spot early last year and was the first non-quarterback to reach the top spot. Bryant fell to third on Thursday's list.

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott ranked eighth on the list, giving the Cowboys three players in the top 10.

Tight end Jason Witten and quarterback Tony Romo — Nos. 13 and 14, respectively — rounded out the list for the Cowboys.

The Seattle Seahawks joined the Cowboys with five players ranked in the top 50. The Minnesota Vikings were the only other team with more than three players on the list.

Online: NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List