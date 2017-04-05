In what has become an annual tradition, hundreds of veterans and first responders will escort a group of Medal of Honor recipients from Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport to Gainesville Wednesday while hundreds line the route with patriotic signs and flags.

Gainesville is hosting the annual parade for the Medal of Honor recipients this weekend.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies and fire departments from North Texas took part in the escort. A comprehensive list is below.

The motorcade is also expected to include hundreds of motorcyclists from the Patriot Guard, Christian Motorcycle Association, Blue Knights.

Organizers expect the motorcade to stretch as far as nine miles with over 550 vehicles participating.

The motorcade will leave the southern end of the airport, near Amon Carter Boulevard, at about 4 p.m.

"With such a significant number of participants, citizens traveling along this motorcade route need to be aware of traffic delays that will occur during this short time span. Public safety agencies are requesting that citizens be aware of the motorcade and pull to the right lanes when approached from behind," organizers said. "Additionally, some parts of Hwy 183, 360, 114, 121 and many access points along I-35W and I-35 as well as the northbound lanes of I-35E split in Denton will be temporarily shut down as agencies work to get the motorcade onto the roadway and escort these honored guests from DFW on to their destination in Gainesville."

