4 to 6 Teens Injured in Rollover Crash in Dallas

    Police said multiple teenagers were injured when the SUV they were riding in rolled and crashed in Dallas early Friday morning.

    Dallas police said the driver lost control, causing the Ford Explorer to roll and crash into an apartment complex fence in the 4600 block of Pear Ridge Road at about 1:30 a.m.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they had to cut the top of the roof off to extract the SUV's four to six occupants.

    Four ambulances took all the victims to hospitals with serious injuries.

    Authorities said the victims — all of which were high school age — were not wearing seat belts.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 52 minutes ago
