4 Bandidos Gang Members Arrested in 2006 Death of Texas Man

Four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges they conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell's Angels in Austin.

Federal authorities said the four include 47-year-old Johnny Romo, who holds a national position with the gang. The charges against him include murder in aid of racketeering.

Authorities said Romo and the others conspired to kill Anthony Benesh in a 2006 sniper attack as he stood outside an Austin restaurant.

Prosecutors said the Bandidos didn't want a rival gang to diminish their power and territory, and had threatened Benesh against starting a chapter.

The four men were indicted and taken into custody Thursday.

It's not known if Romo has an attorney to answer the charges.