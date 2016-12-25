3 Dead After Truck Collides With Bus Outside San Antonio

Cibolo Police say three people died early Saturday when a pickup truck collided with a passenger bus near Seguin, about 35 miles east of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that 43-year-old Gloria Gonzales and 34-year-old Matthew Williams, of Seguin, and 26-year-old John Gonzales, of San Antonio, died at the scene of the accident about 4:25 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the three were in the truck heading east on Interstate 10, when it crossed the median and collided with a bus traveling west. Police have not released details of who was driving the truck. All three were ejected from the truck when the crash happened.

Police say there were no passengers on the bus, and the driver was in stable condition after being taken to an area hospital.