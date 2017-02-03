3-Year-Old Girl Wounded in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3-Year-Old Girl Wounded in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex

    Police said a 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning.

    Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call at the Oasis Apartments in the 2700 block of East Ledbetter Drive at about 1:30 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound on her leg.

    The girl was transported to Children's Medical Center. Police did not provide her condition, but said she was awake.

    Investigators said they found nearly 20 shell casings in the apartment courtyard.

    Police said they took a man into custody they suspect in the shooting.

