3 Hurt in Dallas Wrong-Way Crash Wednesday Morning
3 Hurt in Dallas Wrong-Way Crash Wednesday Morning

    Metro
    Three people were hurt in a wrong-way crash in Dallas Wednesday morning, police said.

    Dallas police investigated a wrong way crash that left three people injured Wednesday morning.

    First responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Military Parkway and South Buckner Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m.

    According to police, a Mercedes sedan heading eastbound on westbound Military Parkway crashed head-on into a Saturn sedan. Two people inside the Saturn were hurt, as well as the driver of the Mercedes.

    Investigators said they were working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

    No further information was released.

    The intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Military Parkway was ranked No. 8 on the Rasansky Law Firm's list of most dangerous intersections in DFW.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

