Three people were hurt in a wrong-way crash in Dallas Wednesday morning, police said.

First responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Military Parkway and South Buckner Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a Mercedes sedan heading eastbound on westbound Military Parkway crashed head-on into a Saturn sedan. Two people inside the Saturn were hurt, as well as the driver of the Mercedes.

Investigators said they were working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No further information was released.

The intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Military Parkway was ranked No. 8 on the Rasansky Law Firm's list of most dangerous intersections in DFW.