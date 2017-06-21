2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parker County Wednesday Afternoon | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

North Texas Earthquakes

Tracking earthquakes and their effect on North Texas

2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parker County Wednesday Afternoon

By Charles Nichelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parker County Wednesday Afternoon
    AFP/Getty Images
    file photo

    The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck Parker County on Wednesday.

    The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 5:52 p.m., was located near Reno, Texas, or about 20 miles northwest of the center of Fort Worth.

    There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

    Other recent earthquakes reported in North Texas include:

    Published at 6:55 PM CDT on Jun 21, 2017 | Updated at 7:09 PM CDT on Jun 21, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices