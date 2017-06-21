The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck Parker County on Wednesday.
The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 5:52 p.m., was located near Reno, Texas, or about 20 miles northwest of the center of Fort Worth.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Other recent earthquakes reported in North Texas include:
- May 1, 2016 - 2.3 magnitude quake
- Nov. 22, 2014 - 3.3 magnitude quake
- Nov. 10, 2014 - 2.3 magnitude quake
- Oct. 3, 2014 - 2.2 magnitude quake
- Sept. 11, 2014 - 2.9 magnitude quake
- July 21, 2014 - 2.2 magnitude quake
Published at 6:55 PM CDT on Jun 21, 2017 | Updated at 7:09 PM CDT on Jun 21, 2017