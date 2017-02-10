22 Pounds Of Animal Parts Confiscated At D/FW Airport: Officials | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Pounds Of Animal Parts Confiscated At D/FW Airport: Officials

By Hannah Everman and Cory Minderhout

    Customs officials say they seized various animal parts at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport that were illegally transported by a traveler from Vietnam.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 22 pounds of animal parts inside a traveler's luggage at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport last week, according to a news release.

    Raw pig, chicken, and cow meat were all found inside a traveler's suitcase arriving from Vietnam on February 4. The traveler was also carrying hearts, tongues, heads and various other body parts . 

    The meat was discovered when the traveler arrived at D/FW and was referred for a baggage exam. 

    The woman didn't declare any of the animal parts, according to CBP. She is a permanent resident of the United States. 

    CBP said those kinds of meats can potentially be carriers of harmful diseases, and they were destroyed.

    On a typical day, CBP seizes approximately 4,638 prohibited plant materials and animal products, according to the news release. 

