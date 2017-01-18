Dallas Police Shoot Suspected Burglar, Accomplice Cut by Glass

Two people were wounded in an officer-involved shooting outside a Dallas home Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a suspicious person call in the 4700 block of Eastside Avenue found two people burglarizing a house just after 5 a.m., police said.

A short time later, the officers requested ambulances at the scene.

One of the suspected burglars was escorted by police to Baylor University Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The other was injured by broken glass, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting and police have not said what led the officer(s) to open fire.

Police have closed the street in front of the home while they investigate.

