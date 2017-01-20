2 Things to Watch Out for This Weekend

A strong jet stream over the southern plain will allow for an area of low pressure to strengthen and as the associated cold front moves into North Texas we could see some storms. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

Today will be beautiful! It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s, but this weekend is a different story with storms and high winds in the forecast.

The chance for storms on Saturday is low, but the biggest threat from these storms would be for downburst winds (the strong winds coming out of a thunderstorm as the storm collapses). While those winds are a concern, the greatest risk for severe weather will be east of Texas.

Sunday will be very windy! In the wake of Saturdays cold front northwest winds will gust 30-35mph. The National Weather Service may have to issue a wind advisory.