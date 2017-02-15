Two suspects are behind bars in connection to a string of home invasion robberies across Collin and Denton counties that is now being investigated by federal authorities, as they search for a third suspect, according to Aubrey police.

The Plano Police Department first alerted the public on Jan. 31 of two home invasions that happened in their city during the month of January.

In each case, an adult male was home alone when multiple suspects entered the house and assaulted them, stole items from the home, and took off in the victim's vehicle, according to Plano police spokesperson Officer David Tilley.

Authorities also connected this to a home invasion in Frisco where the circumstances were similar.

On Feb. 1, Plano police announced there may be a connection between the victims of these robberies and the use of social media.

Social media apps using GPS services may be playing a role in the robberies, because it allows suspects to determine victims' locations.

At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 7, an Aubrey man was attacked in his home by three people, in the 2000 block of Maxwell Court.

The suspects initially made contact with the victim on Grindr, a mobile dating app for gay men, police said. The suspects used a fake account when they coordinated the date with the victim, according to Aubrey police.

When the suspects got inside the victim's house, they attacked him, beat him, stole multiple items and took off in his 2013 Chevy Equinox, which has still not been found, said police.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released the following day.

This week, Aubrey police announced two of those three suspects were arrested by Frisco police.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the suspects, because they are still searching for a third person.

Aubrey police said their case is also being investigated as a hate crime, but wouldn't release any other details.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation, according to both Aubrey and Frisco police.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.