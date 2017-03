Police said two people were fatally shot at a Fort Worth apartment complex Wednesday night.

Fort Worth police said they responded to a shooting call at the Creek Hollow Apartments in the 6200 block of Finbro Court at about 9:45 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information has been released.