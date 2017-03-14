Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Crews are attempting to rescue two hikers who fell off of a trail and down onto the rocks at a North Texas park.

It's happening at Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway in Mineral Wells.

Rescuers are using ropes to try to pull the hikers off the rocks and up to safety, according to officials.

There is no word yet on injuries.

According to the park's website, Lake Mineral Wells State Park is one of the closest climbing areas to Dallas/Fort Worth. The climbing area is a small maze of sandstone conglomerate bluffs named Penitentiary Hollow.

