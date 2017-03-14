2 Pedestrians Struck, 1 Killed Walking on I-30 Service Road: Police

Police in Rockwall are investigating after a pedestrian was killed and another severely injured after they were struck by a car while walking on an interstate service road, officials say.

Officers were called to the crash in the 900 block of the Interstate 30 service road at about 12:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Aaron McGrew, police spokesman.

McGrew said the two pedestrians were walking in the roadway when they were struck. A 48-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second person struck was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, McGrew said.

The driver remained the scene and was cooperating with investigators, McGrew said.

No further information was released.