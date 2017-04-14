2 Men, 1 Juvenile Charged in Heartland Vandalism

Kruz Medrano, left, and Joshua Patton, right, have been arrested for vandalizing the Heartland subdivision on April 8, 2017.

Mesquite Police say two Crandall men and one juvenile are charged in the vandalism of a Kaufman County subdivision.

On Saturday, April 8 the Mesquite Police Department got a call reporting racial slurs spray painted on the welcome sign for the Heartland subdivision. The vandals also put soap in the water feature at the front of the community.

Crandall and Mesquite Police Departments worked together to identify the suspects and received a confession upon interviewing them.

On April 13, Kruz Medrano, 18, and Joshua Patton, 17, both of Crandall, turned themselves in to the Mesquite Police Department. A third suspect, who at the time of the offense was a juvenile, was also arrested.

Medrano and Patton were each charged with a class B misdemeanor of Criminal Mischief, carrying a $1000 bond and potential fines of up to $750.