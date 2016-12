Two people were seriously hurt after a passenger van crashed into a Fort Worth restaurant Thursday morning, according to MedStar.

The manager of the Los Zarapes restaurant on 25th Street said the restaurant was open at the time of the crash, though no customers were hurt.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

