Authorities said two construction workers were struck by an SUV on Interstate 35E in a reported hit and run Wednesday night.

Dallas police said the SUV crashed into the workers that were in a construction zone on southbound I-35E near Inwood Road at about 11:15 p.m.

The workers were transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

An SUV with front-end damage was towed from the scene, just past Inwood Road.

No further details have been released.