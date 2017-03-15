Police say two people were killed and two children were injured in a wrong-way crash in Kaufman County Tuesday night.

Crandall police said a white Chevy pickup traveling the wrong way on Farm-to-Market Road 741 crashed into a black Ford F-150 near Blackland Road at about 9:30 p.m.

"Preliminary investigation does indicate that his lights were off," Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said. "Basically, we do know that he was driving [in the] northbound lane without his lights."

Authorities said the man driving the Chevy and the woman driving the Ford died in the crash.

The driver's daughter and her friend were in the back seat of the Ford. Both were taken to Children's Medical Center of Dallas — one by ground and the other by air — with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

Police said the road was closed until about 1 a.m. Wednesday while the Department of Public Safety investigated the crash.