18-Year-Old Man Arrested After Chase in Dallas County | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

18-Year-Old Man Arrested After Chase in Dallas County

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    18-Year-Old Man Arrested After Chase in Dallas County
    Garland Police Department | NBC 5 News
    Garland police say they arrested 18-year-old Eugene Demond Sims after a chase in Dallas County early Tuesday morning.

    Police said they arrested an 18-year-old man after a chase in Dallas County early Tuesday morning.

    Garland police said they tried to stop a car at about 12:45 a.m. that had been reported stolen near Jupiter Road.

    The driver did not stop, according to authorities, and led officers on a chase south on Interstate 635 before crashing in Balch Springs.

    Police said the driver — later identified as Reginald Demond Sims — was arrested and charged with stealing the vehicle and evading arrest.

    One adult passenger was transported to a hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life threatening. A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle.

    Published 11 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices