18-Year-Old Man Arrested After Chase in Dallas County

Garland police say they arrested 18-year-old Eugene Demond Sims after a chase in Dallas County early Tuesday morning.

Garland police said they tried to stop a car at about 12:45 a.m. that had been reported stolen near Jupiter Road.

The driver did not stop, according to authorities, and led officers on a chase south on Interstate 635 before crashing in Balch Springs.

Police said the driver — later identified as Reginald Demond Sims — was arrested and charged with stealing the vehicle and evading arrest.

One adult passenger was transported to a hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life threatening. A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle.

