100 Women Unite to Donate to Non-Profit Organization | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

100 Women Unite to Donate to Non-Profit Organization

By Deborah Ferguson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A group of women came together in Fort Worth Tuesday night and made a big impact in a short amount of time.

    What they did in 90 minutes will make a huge difference for families impacted by autism.

    The group is 100 Women Who Care Fort Worth. Each woman agrees to donate $100 to a nonprofit chosen by the group. It can add up to $10,000.

    Member Michele Audet said the women had their first meeting of 2017 Tuesday night. They heard from three nonprofits: Hope Center 4 Autism, dedicated to providing services to children with autism and their families; a support group for domestic violence victims called The Ladder Alliance; and When Jade Smiles, which helps the social and economic needs of children who've lost a parent.

    The group heard the presentations, then voted. The women chose to donate their money to Hope Center 4 Autism.

    Audet said each woman wrote her check for $100 to the chosen non-profit, which added up to $8,000 for the center.

    100 Women Who Care gets together a handful of times a year as a united giving circle focused on making the community better.

    Published 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices