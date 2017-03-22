100 Women Unite to Donate to Non-Profit Organization

A group of women came together in Fort Worth Tuesday night and made a big impact in a short amount of time.

What they did in 90 minutes will make a huge difference for families impacted by autism.

The group is 100 Women Who Care Fort Worth. Each woman agrees to donate $100 to a nonprofit chosen by the group. It can add up to $10,000.

Member Michele Audet said the women had their first meeting of 2017 Tuesday night. They heard from three nonprofits: Hope Center 4 Autism, dedicated to providing services to children with autism and their families; a support group for domestic violence victims called The Ladder Alliance; and When Jade Smiles, which helps the social and economic needs of children who've lost a parent.

The group heard the presentations, then voted. The women chose to donate their money to Hope Center 4 Autism.

Audet said each woman wrote her check for $100 to the chosen non-profit, which added up to $8,000 for the center.

100 Women Who Care gets together a handful of times a year as a united giving circle focused on making the community better.