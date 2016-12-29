100-Plus Acres Burn as Windy Weather Fuels Area Grass Fires

Smoke can be seen coming from a grass fire near Crafton, Dec. 29, 2016.

Low humidity and high winds in excess of 20 mph are fueling several grass fires in North Texas Thursday.

In Wise County, a 100-acre fire is burning near Crafton along County Road 1787. The Wise County Messenger reports a structure along Farm-to-Market Road 2265 caught fire and that several houses along County Road 1770, which has been closed to traffic, are threatened.

The fire has jumped FM 2265 and has spread as far south as CR 1770, the Messenger reported.

In Parker County, a 30-acre 3-alarm brush fire is burning out of control near Cattlebaron Drive and White Settlement Road.

Parker County officials said several structures, mostly trailers, on the west side of Cattelbaron would be threatened if the fire spreads across the street.

There have been no injuries reported in connection with the fires.