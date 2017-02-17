Authorities said they arrested a driver and rescued a person pinned between two vehicles after a crash that shut down the Dallas North Tollway Friday morning.

A BMW struck two barriers and crashed on the northbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway near Trinity Mills Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lonny Haschel.

Haschel said a person driving a Chrysler minivan saw the crash scene and stopped to help.

The BMW driver and a passenger and the Chrysler driver were standing outside their vehicles when a Toyota Camry crashed into the BMW, pushing it into the Chrysler, according to authorities.

Haschel said the BMW passenger was pinned between the vehicles in the second crash. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the BMW passenger to Medical Center of Plano with serious injuries.

The BMW driver ran from the scene and was later found at a nearby Whataburger, Haschel said. Authorities said they took the driver into custody for suspected DWI.

The drivers of the Chrysler and the Toyota were not injured.

Authorities closed all the toll road's northbound lanes and the exit ramp until about 4:15 a.m.