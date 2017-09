Someone impacted by Hurricane Harvey may be having better luck now.



A $1 million ticket for Saturday night's Powerball drawing was sold to someone in Houston.

The winning ticket was bought at a Kroger grocery store on Kirby Drive.



Saturday night's winning numbers were: 6-21-41-52-62, Powerball 26.



The winner had 5 out of 5 numbers correct.

For more information, click here.