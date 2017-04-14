Man, Woman Wounded in Shooting Outside Dallas Store

Police said two people were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas food store early Friday morning.

Dallas police said someone drove up and shot at someone in the Little World parking lot in the 4600 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard at about 1 a.m.

A woman was shot in the neck was transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

Police said a man called 911 about being shot about a mile away from the store. He was transported to Baylor University Medical Center.

No further details have been released.