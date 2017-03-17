An 18-wheeler driver was injured after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Plano Thursday night.

Investigators said a Volvo was traveling north on the Sam Rayburn Tollway when the driver experienced a blowout. The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a concrete barrier and came to rest in the right lane near Coit Road just after 10 p.m.

The driver and passerby that stopped to help began pushing the Volvo to the right shoulder.

Authorities said an 18-wheeler driver headed north on the tollway apparently did not see the disabled vehicle. The driver of the Volvo and passerby saw the approaching truck and moved out of the way.

The 18-wheeler struck the Volvo and broke a concrete barrier before stopping on the left southbound lane, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lonny Haschel.

Haschel said the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a medical facility with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said oil from the 18-wheeler leaked onto the road, requiring cleanup by a hazmat team. All northbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway were closed for several hours.