Dallas police are investigating reports of a shooting near an elementary school Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to Tramese Jones, Dallas police spokeswoman, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Seco Boulevard and North Jim Miller Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

One person was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound, Jones said. Jones said one person was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Jones added that investigators were actively investigating the area around John Ireland Elementary School and Our Savior Episcopal Church.

No further information was released.

Please check back for the latest information on this breaking news story. As developments unfold, elements may change.