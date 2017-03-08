1 Hurt, 1 Detained After Shooting Near Dallas School: Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

1 Hurt, 1 Detained After Shooting Near Dallas School: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    (File photo)

    Dallas police are investigating reports of a shooting near an elementary school Wednesday morning, officials say.

    According to Tramese Jones, Dallas police spokeswoman, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Seco Boulevard and North Jim Miller Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

    One person was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound, Jones said. Jones said one person was in custody in connection with the shooting.

    Jones added that investigators were actively investigating the area around John Ireland Elementary School and Our Savior Episcopal Church.

    No further information was released.

    Please check back for the latest information on this breaking news story. As developments unfold, elements may change.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices