1 Hurst Teen Killed, 1 Injured in Crash in Arlington

One Hurst teen was killed and another was injured in a crash in Arlington Saturday night, according to police.
Arlington police said a passenger car was heading east on Interstate 20 at about 9:45 p.m. when the driver tried to change lanes, possibly hydroplaned and lost control. The vehicle came to rest near Collins Street before being struck by another vehicle.
Police said a teenage male and a teenage female in the initial vehicle — both L.D. Bell High School students — were transported to Medical City of Arlington in critical condition.
The female passenger was pronounced deceased Sunday morning. The male's condition has not yet been released.
A woman in the second vehicle was transported to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin notifications have been made.