1 Hurst Teen Killed, 1 Injured in Crash in Arlington | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

1 Hurst Teen Killed, 1 Injured in Crash in Arlington

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    File photo.

    One Hurst teen was killed and another was injured in a crash in Arlington Saturday night, according to police.

    Arlington police said a passenger car was heading east on Interstate 20 at about 9:45 p.m. when the driver tried to change lanes, possibly hydroplaned and lost control. The vehicle came to rest near Collins Street before being struck by another vehicle.

    Police said a teenage male and a teenage female in the initial vehicle — both L.D. Bell High School students — were transported to Medical City of Arlington in critical condition.

    The female passenger was pronounced deceased Sunday morning. The male's condition has not yet been released.

    A woman in the second vehicle  was transported to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin notifications have been made.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices