1 Dead, At Least 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Collin County

One person is dead and at least one person is injured after two-vehicle crash in Collin County Friday morning.

One person is dead and at least one person is injured after two-vehicle crash in Collin County Friday morning.

A car and a pickup truck were apparently involved in a head-on collision on Texas 78 near Business 78 in Copeville just before 8 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lonny Haschel confirmed that one person died in the crash.

Medics transported one person to a hospital with major injuries and a medical helicopter was launched to the scene.

Texas 78 is expected to be closed in both directions near the scene of the crash for several hours, according to Haschel.

Nevada, Josephine, Farmersville and Wylie firefighters responded to assist Collin County paramedics.

No further details have been released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.