1 Dead After Vehicle Falls Off Bridge: Dallas Police

Police said at least one person is dead after an SUV went off a Dallas bridge and crashed early Thursday morning.

Dallas police said they tried to stop the driver of a Nissan Armada due to a headlight being out at about 2:30 a.m., but the driver drove away at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, police said the SUV driver went off the roadway and into a ravine in the 7300 block of Lake June Road. The vehicle fell about 25 feet and caught fire upon impact.

No further details about the crash have been released.

Both directions on Lake June Road were shut down while police investigated. The road was reopened at about 5:15 a.m.