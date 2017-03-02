1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Haslet Home

Witnesses tell Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies that James Morris (inset), shot James Brantley, Michelle Morris and then himself in a Haslet home Thursday morning.

Authorities said a man is dead and another man and a woman were wounded in a shooting at a home in Haslet Thursday morning.

Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a report about the shooting in the 13200 block of Taylor Frances Lane just before 3 a.m. and found three people had been shot.

One of the shooting victims — later identified as 24-year-old James K. Brantley — was dead, according to authorities.

Deputies said 54-year-old James Morris and 50-year-old Michelle Morris were wounded and unresponsive, but alive. Both were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

Witnesses told authorities that James Morris went into the home and shot Brantley, Michelle Morris and then himself.

The relationships between the shooter and victims has not been confirmed by police.

"Morris is currently in critical condition from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Tarrant County Sheriff's Senior Chief Mike Simonds said. "At this time, the Sheriff's Office is not seeking any other suspects in this case."

Deputies said the Morrises' three children and an adult friend were also in the home at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.