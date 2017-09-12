Woman Fatally Stabbed Behind Arlington Store; 2 Others Injured - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Fatally Stabbed Behind Arlington Store; 2 Others Injured

    Metro
    Arlington police say a woman was fatally stabbed Monday night while police were investigating an earlier stabbing just a few blocks away.

    According to police, officers responded to a stabbing at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Cooper Street, across Interstate 20 from The Parks at Arlington mall.

    A man, in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with apparent stab wounds, police said. His condition was not released.

    A few minutes later, officers responded to another stabbing call behind a retail store in the 4800 block of S. Cooper St. Police found a woman, in her 40s, with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

    While officers were at the scene of the second stabbing, a man in his 40s began stabbing himself multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

    Detectives believed the victims and suspect knew each other and may have a family relationship.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

