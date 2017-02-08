Authorities said two people were arrested Tuesday night after a chase in Dallas County, during which a Balch Springs police officer was injured in a crash.

Balch Springs police said officers were involved in a chase when the female officer was struck near the intersection of South Marsalis Avenue and East Ledbetter Drive at about 9 p.m.

Shortly after the crash, the driver being chased stopped near the 1300 block of Alaska Avenue. Two people ran from the vehicle, but authorities said they quickly arrested both.

The driver, who had warrants for his arrest, was transported to a hospital for a pre-existing condition. The passenger was released and will not be charged.

The officer involved in the crash was transported to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

Dallas police, Dallas County Sheriff's deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted during the chase.

No further details have been released.