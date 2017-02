Authorities said they took a male into custody after a pursuit that followed a street race in Dallas Sunday night.

Dallas County Sheriff's officials said a deputy saw a red Chevy Camaro involved in a race with another vehicle at about 11:45 p.m.

Officials said the deputy pursued the Camaro until the driver eventually stopped on eastbound Interstate 20 near Houston School Road.

Three people were in the vehicle, but deputies said only the male was taken into custody.