Hummus Sold At Wal-Mart, Target Recalled For Listeria Risk

House Thaller sells its hummus with pine nut topping under three brand names, pictured above in images from the FDA. The hummus was recalled for potential contamination with listeria.

A brand of pine nut hummus sold at major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target has been recalled by its manufacturer because it may be contaminated with listeria.

House of Thaller, which is based in Knoxville, Tennessee, voluntarily recalled all 10-ounce packages of hummus products containing pine nut topping, after a supplier reported the possible contamination.

Thaller sells its hummus under the brand names Marketside, Lantana, and Fresh Foods Market across the country, including at large nationwide retailers.

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that may have contaminated the hummus, can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly, and anyone with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, nausea and diarrhea.

Airport Officer Stabbed

A man stabbed an airport police officer Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. The man is in custody and being questioned by the FBI. The airport officer was in stable condition. The FBI has said it is too early to determine if this incident is a terrorist act. (Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017)

No illnesses have been reported in relation to the product, which was distributed from April 18 to June 13, according to the FDA.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call the House of Thaller customer service center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 855-215-5142. Or click here for more information.