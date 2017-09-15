Scientists at UT Southwestern have created technology that they say can help zap infections on artificial joints. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center suggest a short exposure to an alternating magnetic field might someday become a treatment for stubborn infections on artificial joints.

Their research shows that high-frequency alternating magnetic fields, the same principle used in induction cooktops, can be used to destroy bacteria that are encased in a slimy "biofilm" growing on a metal surface.

The biofilm is a collection of microorganisms that stick to each other as well as to various surfaces.

This aggregate of organisms and other substances that surround them makes it difficult for both drugs and immune cells to reach the bacteria.

Dr. David Greenberg, associate professor of internal medicine and of microbiology, uses this method to heat the surface of prosthetic metal joints and destroy bacterial biofilms.

While prosthetic joint infection rates are low, when they do occur they are exceptionally difficult to treat.

"We started focusing on prosthetic joints, because it's such a common operation, and one of the consequences of the operation is getting infection. But in theory, anything that's metallic in the body that gets infected, you can use the approach to try to eradicate the infection," Greenberg said.

Each year, more than 1 million knee and hip replacements are performed in the United States.