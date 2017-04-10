Treating Toenail Fungus with Lasers

Laser treatments can kill toenail fungus for the perfect summer pedicure, without the harsh side effects of oral treatments.

It's finally sandal weather in North Texas, but it can be an embarrassing time for people dealing with toenail fungus.

Nails can become discolored and distorted for a few different reasons, but the most common culprit is a fungal infection.

Laser treatments, however, are giving more men and women the perfect summer toes.

Dr. Joel Brook, of Dallas Podiatry Works, demonstrates the Q-Clear Laser, which he says clears the toenail fungus of 80 to 85 percent of his clients.

"Basically, it uses certain wavelengths of light that heat the tissue below the nail, killing the germs so that the healthy nail should grow out outside of that," Brook said.

Infections thrive in warm, damp, dark places, making toenails perfect locations to grow and multiply, Brook said.

Laser therapy for medical purposes has been around for many years, but FDA approval for laser treatment for skin and nail care is more recent, the doctor said.

Previously, treatment for nail fungus often included prescription oral anti-fungal medication, which can increase the potential for liver toxicity issues.

The FDA just approved a low laser portable device yet to make its way to North Texas.

The Erchonia Corporation, which created the Lunula Laser, says in a clinical trial, 67 percent of patients met the success criteria of three millimeters of clear nail growth, and by six months after the initial treatment these patients average more than five millimeters of new growth.

Nancy Stovall, of Mesquite, went to Brook after she noticed discoloration in her toenail.

"I had noticed a while back that there was something wrong, but I had dropped a can of tomatoes on it," Stovall said.

She is receiving a round of Q-Clear Laser treatments, which can cost between $500 and $1,000 and typically isn't covered by health insurance.

She says the treatment is painless and she looks forward to healthy toenails.

"I'm glad I did it," Stovall said.