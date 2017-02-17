Texas in the Center of High Flu Action

The state of Texas is experiencing high levels of the influenza virus in the sixth week of 2017.

Texas is in the middle of high flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Texas, along with 28 other states and New York City, is in the highest category for influenza-like-illness for the week ending in February 11, 2017. This means outpatient clinics around the state are reporting much higher activity dealing with flu-like symptoms.

Influenza in Texas is also widespread and confirmed cases reached most parts of the state this week.

North Texans have tested positive for both strains A and B of the flu, with the largest increase in influenza A since last week.

Weeks 5 and 6 are the worst weeks for influenza cases reported so far in 2017.