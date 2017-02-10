Texas Considered High Flu Activity State

Texas is now considered to be in high flu activity, according to the CDC.

Influenza activity is increasing in Texas and the Centers for Disease Control listed the state as a high activity state, meaning the risk of exposure is higher for Texans.

According to the weekly report put out by the Texas Department of State Health Services, intensity of flu cases increased since last week, as well as percentage of positive tests and the number of influenza outbreaks across the state.

The DSHS encourages Texans to get a flu shot in order to avoid this dangerous respiratory infection.

Flu is spread in the air when a sick person sneezes, coughs and even talks. Make sure everyone washes their hands before touching their face, eating or coming into contact with other people. Do not share food or drinks.