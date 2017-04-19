Students and staff attending one class at El Centro College may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

One student is battling the infection and people attending a specific class have been told they were exposed.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department will offer free TB screening at the school's downtown campus, at the Paramount Building, on Monday.

The infected student is only attending one class in the spring 2017 semester and only students and faculty from that one class are recommended for screening.

Results from the tests should be available by Wednesday, April 26.

Students who have TB-related questions can contact Ken Johnson, El Centro's college nurse, at 214-860-2111; or the Dallas County Health and Human Services TB Clinic at 214-819-2071.

Online:More information about TB is available here.