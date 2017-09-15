Smallest Hurricane Harvey Evacuee Makes Big Strides

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

A Forney mother says the sudden evacuation of her premature baby boy has led to nothing but blessings. Baby Logan weighed 2.5 ounces when he was evacuated from the path of Hurricane Harvey. Since then, he's gained a full pound. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A Forney mother says Hurricane Harvey revealed the kind of fighter her premature son was born to be.

Baby Logan, named after the action character Wolverine, was born more than three months early while his mother Samantha Gibbens was on vacation in the Corpus Christi/Port Aransas area in July.



"We only got a whole day on the beach and then the next night, he wanted to be here now!" said Gibbens.

Logan, who was born July 31 after 26 weeks and 2 days gestation, weighed 2.5 ounces and was 13 inches long at birth, however doctors said he was healthy and had no serious complications.

No complications, at least, until Hurricane Harvey threatened landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast. At just a few weeks old, Logan then became one of the first Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

"They were like, 'We are evacuating right now' and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! I've got to get everything ready. Where are they going?'" said Gibbens.

He was taken to San Antonio while Gibbens was forced back home to North Texas.

"They got signifcant flooding where they were at and I was just really worred about their well being. If they had power. If he was OK," Gibbens said.



It took three days for Logan to make it to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Health in Dallas.

"It was hard. It was very hard. I had a hard time sleeping. I had a hard time eating. I was just so worried about him," she said.

Logan, however, conquered the journey and recently celebrated a milestone.

"He just turned a month old on the 31st."

He's gained a full pound and is flourishing; doctors said he is right where he should be.

"All these challenges that he was given, thrown into hard situations, including Hurricane Harvey, and he is just conquering everything," said Gibbens.