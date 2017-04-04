New numbers from the Texas Health Department show one in 10 babies born to women with Zika suffer from birth defects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2016, about 10 percent of U.S. pregnant women with confirmed Zika virus infection had a fetus or baby with Zika-related birth defects.

"They're a bit more nervous, I think, this season," said Dr. Aungel Evans, with Associated Women's Healthcare in Plano, who says pregnant women remain concerned about Zika.

"They're worried, they're nervous," Evans said. "I think most of us are good about telling our patients about the travel advisories, so a lot of women are preventing the family vacations and things like that to those areas."

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports seven babies born in Texas have birth defects that could be consistent with Zika, and three of them are confirmed cases of the virus.

Doctors at Associated Women's Healthcare have two patients who tested positive for Zika.

"It's too soon to see what's happening with the fetuses, but hopefully, you know, they haven't been affected, but it's definitely a possibility," Evans said.

As of the end of March, Texas reports 181 pregnant women have shown signs of possible Zika infection, and all of them contracted their cases from travel outside the United States.

In Texas, 67 of the babies have been born, and just like the national numbers, about one in 10 show signs of possible Zika infection.

Nationally, the CDC reports that of the 250 pregnant women who had confirmed Zika infection last year, 24 had a fetus or baby with Zika-related birth defects.

Nearly 1,000 pregnant women from 44 states, including those in Texas, showed evidence of Zika infection.