Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speak with the media after they and other Senate Republicans had a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, June 27, 2017, in Washington.

As negotiations continue on a new version of the Senate Republican health care bill, there is growing movement towards preserving some taxes on wealthy Americans, a decision that could anger some conservatives but appease moderates in the search for a compromise.

As NBC News reports, the move could reduce the proposed cuts in Medicaid spending and provide for additional spending on opioid treatment, two issues currently under discussion among Republican senators.

Perhaps furthering the argument of proponents who favor of extending the tax on the wealthy is a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office report that says Medicaid would be reduced by 35 percent in the second ten years — 2027 to 2036 — of the GOP bill, compared to 26 percent in the first ten years.

