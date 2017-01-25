Second Case of Mumps Confirmed in Dallas County

Health officials are urging immunization to protect against mumps after the second case in Dallas County for 2017 has been confirmed.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said in a press release a Mesquite resident between the ages of 10 and 20 was exposed to mumps locally.

Mumps is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, talking, sneezing or sharing drinks.

"Getting vaccinated is the best option for protection," says Dallas County Medical Director Dr. Christopher Perkins.

The MMR vaccine is available through DCHHS at the main clinic, located at2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas.

If you believe you or someone you know may have mumps, contact your healthcare provider immediately and stay home for five days after symptoms begin to reduce the risk of spreading.