Sargento Expands Cheese Recall

Sargento Foods Inc. has expanded its recall to include even more products due to a potential listeria contamination.

Sargento Foods Inc. is voluntarily expanding its recall of cheese earlier this week. All products included in the recall are supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC and may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes originating in the supplier's facility.

There have been no confirmed illnesses from the products in this recall.

Sargento has terminated its relationship with the supplier due to this contamination.

The original recall was announced February 10, 2017. The new products under the recall are:

Sargento Sliced Colby , 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F Sargento Sliced Muenster , 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack , 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack , 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17 Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria , 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17 Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

The company also added more "sell by" dates to previously recalled products:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby , 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F

, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F Sargento Chefs Blend Taco Blend Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17 Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B

, 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B

, 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Colby-Jack Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17 Sargento Chef Blends Nacho & Taco Shredded Cheese , 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17

, 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17 Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By dates H07MAY17, H08MAY17 and H09MAY17

People worried about Sargento products in their home can visit info.sargento.com to check the complete list of products incuded in the recall. The company will update this list should anything change.

Customers can also call Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 or submit questions on the website.