Procedure Promises to Melt Fat, Tighten Skin Without Surgery

Facetite/Bodytite is the first non-invasive procedure using radio-frequency to tighten skin with no scarring.

A new cosmetic procedure promises to tighten saggy skin without having to go under the knife.

Facetite/Bodytite is the first non-invasive procedure using radio-frequency to tighten skin with no scarring.

The procedure reduces fat and improves skin laxity in multiple body areas, combining the elements of melting fat and tightening skin into a single process.

"Up until now, we really haven't had that combination of the two. Other devices can remove fat very effectively but it really doesn't do anything to tighten the skin," said Dr. Vu Ho, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon at Beautiful Faces in Plano.

This procedure can be performed in the office under local tumescent anesthesia and is minimally invasive, as the treatment probe can be inserted though small needle ports.

Patients, like Liz Jack, are in and out of the office in one day, and recovery takes a week.

"That's very quick healing. The incisions are minimal and hardly visible at all in a couple of weeks," Ho said.

"I really like the fact that I was going to be out in a day and I could go back out in public a couple of days," said Jack, who had the procedure performed on her jowl five weeks ago.

She says she experienced no pain and few of the side effects, which can include bruising and swelling.

Results from a single procedure can last years, according to Ho.

Video Staph Infections Becoming More Common

"It's not going to be quite as long as a full surgical procedure, but it's definitely something that's durable and lasting," he said.

The procedure can be performed almost anywhere on the body.

Costs vary, but a traditional procedure on the face costs $5,000-$6,000.

Ho said the procedure can be a good option for someone who may not fully benefit from less invasive procedures but doesn't want to undergo surgery.

"They're past the non-invasive options that are out there, but maybe they're not ready for a full surgical procedure or maybe they don't want to go through a bigger operation," he said.