New Procedure Offers Help for Enlarged Prostates

An enlarged prostate is a common problem for older men and the frequent urination the condition can cause has a big impact on quality of life, but a new procedure called Urolift is offering relief.

"I could get in my car and by the time I get down the road 15 minutes not even 10 minutes I'll need to use the restroom," said Urolift patient Mason Miller.



It's a problem that most men naturally grow into, an enlarged prostate, BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia) can pose a big problem for men.



"we go in with a scope and place these tiny little devices that instead of scraping the entire inside of the prostate it lift and hold it open. It reestablishes the channel that helps men go to the bathroom more easily and most importantly relieves most of those symptoms that are bothering people," said Urologist Dr. Brian Mazzarella.



As a bus driver and avid traveler Miller was definitely hindered by frequent breaks.



"Every time I went somewhere to stop every 30 to 45 minutes," said Miller. "Or if I do travel, I wouldn't drink nothin'."



Without the need for medication or lasting sexual side effects associated with past surgeries, the Urolift is helping men return to their normal day to day life.

"I ask patients to take the next day after the procedure kinda easy, but many men I'm allowing to go back to work the following day with relatively few restrictions," said Mazzarella.



And four months after the Urolift procedure, Miller is back to feeling like his younger self.



"I feel great! I get up use the restroom. I go places and I don't have to have that urgent to use the restroom," said Miller who has advice for men out there. "Stop being stubborn! Go get yourself checked out!"

